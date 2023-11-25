Heritage Trust Co Buys Shares of 26,337 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth about $3,122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,039,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 173.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 111,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 70,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,955. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

