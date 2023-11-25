Heritage Trust Co Has $1.19 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in PayPal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 165,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in PayPal by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,670,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,910,000 after buying an additional 271,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.76. 6,846,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,112,843. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average of $62.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

