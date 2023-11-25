Heritage Trust Co Has $627,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 350,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,415,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,260,099,000 after purchasing an additional 172,975 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $628,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. TheStreet cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.94.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $490.78. 702,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $475.99 and a 200-day moving average of $512.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,910. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

