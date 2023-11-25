Heritage Trust Co Makes New $324,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 727 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

URI traded up $3.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $467.31. 220,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $439.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.01. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $492.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

