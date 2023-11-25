Heritage Trust Co Purchases New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.45. The company had a trading volume of 65,125,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,397,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $748.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.