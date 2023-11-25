Heritage Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 162,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after buying an additional 29,859 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 712,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,627,000 after buying an additional 67,053 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 37.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.21. 635,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,719. The company has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.76 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $4,750,570. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.29.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

