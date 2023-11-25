Heritage Trust Co Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period.

IWM traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $179.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,846,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,588,600. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $199.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

