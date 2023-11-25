Heritage Trust Co Sells 1,130 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Paychex by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 264,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Paychex Trading Down 0.4 %

PAYX stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $118.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,994. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.20. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

