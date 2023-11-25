Heritage Trust Co Sells 205 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.33.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.0 %

MTN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.28. 115,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,962. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.88 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.04%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

