Heritage Trust Co Takes $450,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $320.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,767. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.00 and a 52-week high of $322.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

