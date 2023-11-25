Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $213.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $239.00.

HSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $246.05.

Get Hershey alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Hershey Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $191.68 on Tuesday. Hershey has a twelve month low of $183.74 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.71 and its 200 day moving average is $225.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,182 shares of company stock worth $631,735. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hershey by 13.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $957,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,288,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.