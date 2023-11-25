Hibbett’s (HIBB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

HIBB has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hibbett from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Hibbett from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.29.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $732.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.87. Hibbett had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

