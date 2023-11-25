Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) CAO Keith E. Bornemann Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE HTH opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $312.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.63 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 7.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hilltop by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,609,000 after buying an additional 806,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $15,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 197.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 498,672 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Hilltop by 523.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 551,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 463,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 371,133 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

