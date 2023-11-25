Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

HOLI stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.57. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,022,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,373,000 after buying an additional 472,968 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 5,524,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,740,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,281,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after buying an additional 50,456 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,265,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,518,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,523,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,405,000 after buying an additional 40,191 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

