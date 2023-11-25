Horiko Capital Management LLC Has $8.28 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Horiko Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises 4.4% of Horiko Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Lennar by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Lennar by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 11,037.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.82.

Lennar Stock Up 0.2 %

LEN stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.63. The stock had a trading volume of 426,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,700. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.79. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $84.45 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,796,843.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

