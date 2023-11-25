Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 139,262 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,262 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $78,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,541,000 after purchasing an additional 658,629 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 97,096.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,239,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 34.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,135 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AMETEK by 61.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,393,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,787 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.75.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $156.10 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.53.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,385 shares of company stock worth $5,815,520. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

