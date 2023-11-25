Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 44,767 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,767 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $80,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 225,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $275.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

