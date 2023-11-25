Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $66.12 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,787 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Fortive worth $66,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 683.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 31.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 93.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 81.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV opened at $67.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

