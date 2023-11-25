Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $70.75 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 631,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,939 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $70,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,039 shares of company stock worth $6,709,648. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

