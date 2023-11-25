Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $78.65 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,971 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.32% of Eversource Energy worth $78,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

ES stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Get Our Latest Report on ES

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.