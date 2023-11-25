Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,199 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $67,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $236,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $228.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.50. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $229.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

