Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Humana were worth $151,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Up 0.5 %

Humana stock opened at $518.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $558.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $501.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.18.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.