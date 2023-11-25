Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Jennifer R. Boykin Sells 567 Shares

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII opened at $238.25 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $241.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

