Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.40. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $90.41.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

