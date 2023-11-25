Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.54.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,468 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $362.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $272.70 and a twelve month high of $368.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

