Huntington National Bank Buys 2,201 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.1% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $106.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.14. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

