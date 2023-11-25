Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,721,000 after acquiring an additional 767,621 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,638,000 after acquiring an additional 569,427 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $190.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $230.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

