Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Kroger by 31.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,777 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $622,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kroger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Stock Up 0.8 %

KR stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

