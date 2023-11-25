Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,218 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in eBay by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in eBay by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.47.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

