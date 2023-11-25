Huntington National Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.49.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.