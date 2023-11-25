Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,315,000 after buying an additional 5,702,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,994,000 after buying an additional 310,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,466,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,165,000 after acquiring an additional 622,938 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Raymond James started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

