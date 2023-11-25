Huntington National Bank Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $217.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.04 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.13.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

