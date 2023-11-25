Huntington National Bank Has $1.93 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Fastenal by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 18.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,023 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,628 shares of company stock worth $5,867,257. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $60.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $61.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

