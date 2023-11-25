Huntington National Bank Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Masco by 180.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Masco by 56.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Masco by 42.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Down 0.2 %

MAS stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.48. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $45.74 and a 1-year high of $63.85.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAS. Bank of America lifted their target price on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Masco

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.