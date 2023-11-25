Huntington National Bank Has $2.64 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 96.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 346,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,910,000 after buying an additional 169,953 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in McKesson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 105,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $23,378,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,333,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $461.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $450.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.25. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $473.18.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
