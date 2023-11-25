Huntington National Bank Has $2.87 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,431,000 after purchasing an additional 207,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 82,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,052.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 71,680 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $262.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.90. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.24 and a fifty-two week high of $263.50.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

