Huntington National Bank Has $3.46 Million Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in Cencora by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cencora by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cencora by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE COR opened at $201.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.51. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.48 and a 12 month high of $201.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on COR. StockNews.com began coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.36.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

