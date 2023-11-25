Huntington National Bank Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $630,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 325.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $247.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.42.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

