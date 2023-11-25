Huntington National Bank Has $4.40 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,766 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of USB opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

