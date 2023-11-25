Huntington National Bank Has $6.18 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,086,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 188,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 913,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,445,000 after acquiring an additional 62,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $120.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day moving average of $113.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.