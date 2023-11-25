Huntington National Bank Increases Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 31,016,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,160 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.49% of Titan International worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 162,301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Titan International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Titan International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Titan International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after acquiring an additional 97,589 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of TWI stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $829.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Activity

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Titan International had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.07 million. Analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Max A. Guinn sold 29,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $384,560.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Max A. Guinn sold 29,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $384,560.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Max A. Guinn sold 18,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $229,840.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,413.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,650 shares of company stock valued at $634,536. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Titan International

Titan International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.