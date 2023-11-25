Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 90.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $252.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.64. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

