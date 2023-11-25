Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 376,909.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,224 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,322 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,838,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,749,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE OWL opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OWL. Citigroup raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Articles

