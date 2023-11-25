Huntington National Bank Invests $2.38 Million in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 69.5% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 134,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 55,065 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 66.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,893,493,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,737,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,299,000 after acquiring an additional 164,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GFL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

