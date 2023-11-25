Huntington National Bank Lowers Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,716 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,129,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,258,000 after purchasing an additional 517,597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,455,000 after purchasing an additional 901,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 28.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,548,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 339,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.