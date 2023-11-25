Huntington National Bank Purchases 543 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,374,000 after buying an additional 361,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $163.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $164.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.93.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $1,622,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,597,691.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,021 shares of company stock worth $8,028,487 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

