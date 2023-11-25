Huntington National Bank Purchases 990 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Corning by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Corning by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 0.2 %

GLW opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.