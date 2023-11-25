Huntington National Bank Reduces Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,127 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR opened at $136.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.00 and a 200 day moving average of $117.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $138.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.