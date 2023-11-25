Huntington National Bank Sells 1,630 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR opened at $52.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

