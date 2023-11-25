Huntington National Bank Sells 3,443 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $263,837,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $185.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $161.91 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

